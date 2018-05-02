Man charged for attacking RFE/RL reporter

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee has charged a man as part of an ongoing criminal case involving the obstruction of a reporter from her duties.

According to preliminary information, RFE/RL Armenia reporter Arus Hakobyan was attacked while covering demonstrations April 21 in Artashat.

The suspect was identified as a 36 year old man residing in Mrgavan village.

The reporter has identified the attacker at an interrogation procedure.

The 36 year old man was charged amid the ongoing investigation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan