Man charged for attacking RFE/RL reporter
YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee has charged a man as part of an ongoing criminal case involving the obstruction of a reporter from her duties.
According to preliminary information, RFE/RL Armenia reporter Arus Hakobyan was attacked while covering demonstrations April 21 in Artashat.
The suspect was identified as a 36 year old man residing in Mrgavan village.
The reporter has identified the attacker at an interrogation procedure.
The 36 year old man was charged amid the ongoing investigation.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
Man charged for attacking RFE/RL reporter
