Nuclear Power Plant concerned over obstruction of free movement of staff

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Nuclear Power Plant of Armenia has released a statement calling for unobstructed movement of vehicles serving the plant’s staff who are working under special regime shifts.

In a statement, the NPP said the nuclear power plant is a strategic structure of special significance.

The NPP said its employees are switching shifts on a special regime and their movement is essential.

After nearly 9 hours of debates on electing a Prime Minister on May 1, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate, the Armenian parliament failed to make the election as 56 lawmakers voted against and 45 lawmakers voted in favor.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

According to the Constitution, in case of failure to elect a Prime Minister in the parliament, a second round of election is held seven days later. In the second round, candidates nominated by at least one third of the total number of MPs are entitled to participate in the election. If a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

Pashinyan’s supporters resumed protests and civil disobedience campaigns May 2. Demonstrators began blocking streets and bridges.

