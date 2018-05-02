Transportation ministry urges to refrain from creating artificial traffic obstacles on roads

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies released a statement calling on to refrain from creating artificial traffic obstacles on roads.

ARMENPRESS presents the full statement:

“Today since early in the morning some roads have been blocked in Armenia by civil activists. As a result of this the process of organizing regular passenger and cargo transportations on some routes became impossible. In addition, sometimes due to almost insurmountable obstacles the citizens are unable to get to the Zvartnots airport on time and are late from the scheduled flights.

The current situation definitely has negative consequences both for the citizens and the normal operation of several branches of the country’s economy. In order to ensure the uninterrupted process and safety of the traffic, the ministry urges to refrain from creating artificial traffic obstacles on the roads”.

