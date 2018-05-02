Human Rights Defender expresses concern on street blocking actions

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender’s Office says it is receiving numerous reports that citizens are unable to exercise their rights of maintaining health and other vitally significant rights because of the shutdowns of streets and bridges.

The reports concern to difficulties in seeking medical attention, reaching homes or apartments, places of employment etc.

The Ombudsman’s Office said reports about demonstrators blocking ambulances, inspecting the ambulances and deciding to allow or not its movement are very concerning

Doctors are also unable to reach patients because of the shutdowns of streets.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office also expressed concern that demonstrators involve children for blocking streets.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan