State Revenue Committee urges demonstrators to provide unobstructed movement of cargo trucks

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee (SRC) says it is concerned over the situation when an inbound cargo truck, especially loaded with food, faces obstruction by demonstrators upon entering the country.

“There are also cases when certain cargo trucks turn around not even crossing the border into Armenia”, it said.

The SRC cited concerns over food safety because of the situation.

The customs service called on demonstrators to not obstruct the entry and exit of cargo trucks in the border.

Pashinyan’s supporters resumed protests and civil disobedience campaigns May 2. Demonstrators began blocking streets and bridges.

