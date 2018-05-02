Speaker of Parliament Babloyan calls on to stop illegal blockade of apartments of MPs

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan issued a statement over the ongoing events in Armenia calling on to show restraint, refrain from addressing insults and threats to the lawmakers in social networks, streets and other public places.

ARMENPRESS presents the Speaker’s statement:

“Dear compatriots, in recent days and specifically today, flagrant unlawful actions are being taken against Members of Parliament which undermine the normal activity of the National Assembly. I urge to show restraint, refuse addressing insults and threats to the MPs, stop releasing the mobile numbers and addresses of the lawmakers.

I call on to stop the illegal blockade of the apartments of the MPs, refrain from interference to the personal life of lawmakers. Such actions cannot lead to any positive progress, cannot be tolerated for a long time by state bodies and citizens. I once again call on all our citizens and especially the youth to show restraint and tolerance”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan