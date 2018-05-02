Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan, Yerevan-Yeraskh-Yerevan routes cancelled as demonstrators block railway intersections

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The trains en route Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan and Yerevan-Yeraskh-Yerevan didn’t operate since early morning due to blockade of railway intersections by participants of civil disobedience campaigns, Vardan Aloyan, head of the PR service, spokesperson of the CEO of the South Caucasian Railways told Armenpress.

“From the early morning, no train operates, 14 railway intersections are already blocked. Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan and Yerevan-Yeraskh-Yerevan route trains are stopped by two sides as the roads are closed. Freight trains as well are unable to operate”, Aloyan said.

Whether the Yerevan-Tbilisi train of 21:30 in the evening will operate or not depends on the opening of the railway intersection.

Supporters of opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, the lawmaker who didn’t get elected Prime Minister yesterday, began civil disobedience campaigns across Yerevan and in other parts of Armenia from early morning of May 2.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan