Good party’s leader Aksener officially submits application for registration of her candidacy in Turkish presidential election

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Turkish Good party Meral Aksener has officially submitted an application to the Supreme Election Council on May 2 for the registration of her candidacy in the Turkish presidential election, Hurriyet reports.

Meral Aksener said she collected the necessary 100.000 signatures for nomination of her candidacy in the election.

On May 1 Vatan (Fatherland) party has officially nominated its leader Dogu Perinchek’s candidacy for the president. On May 2 it is expected that Saadet (Happiness) party will officially apply to the Supreme Election Council to nominate its leader Temel Karamollaoglu’s candidacy.

Although the ruling Justice and Development party has not yet submitted an application, but it is known that its candidate is incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Nationalist Movement party announced endorsing Erdogan’s candidacy.

It’s still unknown who will be the candidate of the main opposition political force – the Republican People’s Party in the presidential election.

Turkey will hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24. After the elections the country will transition from the parliamentary system to the presidential one.

The Good party, which has been formed in October, 2017, promises to make surprises in the coming elections. Its leader is former interior minister, former member of the Nationalist Movement party Meral Aksener who is expected to be Erdogan’s main opponent in the presidential election. She will be the first woman candidate to compete against Erdogan.

