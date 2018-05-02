US troops to stay in South Korea despite possible peace treaty with North

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The government of South Korea says US troops will remain in the country even if a deal is reached to formally end the Korean War.

About 29,000 US soldiers are based in South Korea, under a security agreement reached after the war ended in 1953, BBC reported.

A South Korean government spokesman said the presence of US troops has "nothing to do with signing peace treaties".

"US troops stationed in South Korea are an issue regarding the alliance between South Korea and the United States," said Kim Eui-kyeom, speaking for President Moon Jae-in.

In their breakthrough meeting last Friday, Moon and North Korea's Kim Jong-un agreed to work towards a denuclearised Korean peninsula and a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War.

The war ended in 1953 with an armistice, so the Koreas are still technically at war.

