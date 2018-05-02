Pashinyan says participation in possible snap parliamentary elections to depend on political atmosphere

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament, member of the Civil Contract party board, assures that they constantly analyze the domestic political situation and are ready for different developments, reports Armenpress.

He joined the citizens who are holding marches across Yerevan from the morning of May 2.

“We are ready for all scenarios, we have our actions in all cases”, Pashinyan said.

Asked whether he will participate in the snap parliamentary elections which will be held if the Parliament doesn’t elect a prime minister in the second round, Pashinyan said: “It will depend on the atmosphere as every day we have a change in the situation. Over the past 15 days the political situation in the Republic changes every day, and soon it will change every hour. And it will depend on the analysis of the situation”.

He added that even in case of provocations, they will response to violence by violence. “If there are some organized groups, we will neutralize them without any violence”, the lawmaker said. He added that nothing threatens Armenia’s democratic future at least in the coming 100 years.

After nearly 9 hours of debates on electing a Prime Minister on May 1, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate, the Armenian parliament failed to make the election as 55 lawmakers voted against and 45 lawmakers voted in favor.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister was opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, who spearheaded the latest protest campaigns which prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on April 23.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

According to the Constitution, in case of failure to elect a Prime Minister in the parliament, a second round of election is held seven days later. In the second round, candidates nominated by at least one third of the total number of MPs are entitled to participate in the election. If a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan