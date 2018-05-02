Cute zebra and lama introduce themselves at Yerevan Zoo

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Zoo has introduced two new cute additions – a 2-year-old zebra and a 9-year-old lama.

The animals have been brought in from the Tbilisi Zoo, Georgia.

Arevik Mkrtchyan, head of the international relations department of Yerevan Zoo, told ARMENPRESS that the zoo has previous experience in keeping and caring for such animals. She says the zoo plans to breed the animals in the future.

Speaking on future plans, Mkrtchyan says they plan to bring a kangaroos in May.

“We have several agreements with CIS and European countries on importing animals”, she said.

Mkrtchyan said they will have many new additions in the coming months, including exotic animals.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan