Yerevan police investigate obstruction of reporter during protests

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The prosecution has forwarded materials - including media reports alleging that a reporter has been attacked - to the police department.

The media reports claimed that Tehmine Yenokyan, a reporter of Lragir.am news website, was attacked when unknown assailants brawled with a group of protesters in an intersection of the city’s Nor Nork district.

Yenokyan filed a report to police on April 27 and clarified the incident.

The reporter said that a group of unknown people obstructed her while she was on duty.

A criminal case was launched as police gathered information backing the claim.

An investigation has been launched.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan