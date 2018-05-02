Paris police arrest over 200 participants of May Day rally

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. 276 protesters were arrested by police in France during the May Day rally.

Hundreds of masked and hooded anarchists smashed shop windows, torched cars and hurled cobblestones at riot police on Tuesday, hijacking a May Day rally by labour unions against President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, Reuters reports.

Four people were injured, including one police officer.

Authorities said around 1,200 protesters, many garbed in black, had turned up on the sidelines of the annual May Day demonstration.

Chanting anti-fascist slogans and waving Soviet flags and anti-government banners, the protesters smashed windows of businesses, including a Renault garage and McDonalds restaurant

Riot police used teargas and water cannon to disperse the protesters.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter condemned with absolute firmness the violence and said the perpetrators will be held responsible for their actions.

