LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-05-18

LONDON, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.98% to $2226.00, copper price down by 0.29% to $6820.50, lead price up by 0.21% to $2340.00, nickel price down by 1.64% to $13770.00, tin price down by 0.61% to $21050.00, zinc price up by 1.55% to $3170.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.