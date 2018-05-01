BREAKING: Ruling party to vote against Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party (HHK) faction of the Armenian parliament will vote against the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for Prime Minister, HHK faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan said after nearly 9 hours of debates.

The MP noted that they admit the victory of the popular movement and agree with the criticism that there are numerous problems needing clear steps. “We have admitted that. We take into consideration the people's movement and the leader of our party stepped down from the post of Prime Minister. We admit that the people’s movement can support any candidate of Prime Minister, and we will be ready to unanimously vote for that candidate after relevant discussions. We will vote against Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy trying to stop the very visible dangerous wave that will quickly emerge in the country”, Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan