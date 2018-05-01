Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

ARF Supreme Body demands Vardanyan to step down


YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Body of ARF Armenia says the opinion of ARF faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan is his personal decision and isn’t in line with the official stance of the ARF.

“A gross disciplinary violation was committed, which will be subject to examination. Therefore, the ARF Armenia Supreme Body demands Aghvan Vardanyan to step down as Member of Parliament”, ARF said.

Vardanyan said in his speech during parliamentary debates that he will not take part in the voting of Prime Minister.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly.  The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats. 

