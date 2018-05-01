Aghvan Vardanyan’s announcement was unexpected for ARF, faction's position remains unchanged – Armen Rustamyan

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation will give an appropriate assessment to the announcement of ARF faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan, who declared that he will not participate in the election of Prime Minister of Armenia, head of ARF parliamentary faction Armen Rustamyan said during his speech at the National Assembly.

“The announcement of Aghvan Vardanyan was a surprise for the ARF. We of course respect the constitutional right of MPs, according to which they can vote in accordance with their conscience and conviction, but this is Dashnaktsutyun and has its traditions. His step was against this tradition. Naturally, we will give an appropriate assessment to this behavior”, ARMENPRESS reports Rustamyan as saying.

Aghvan Vardanyan, Secretary of the ARF faction of the Armenian parliament, said during parliamentary hearings that he will not participate in the voting for the election of Prime Minister.

Vardanyan emphasized that he represents a party and a faction, which has a decision on voting in favor of Pashinyan, therefore he is ready to resign if his party demands.

Armen Rustamyan also reaffirmed that the position of the ARF remains unchaged. They will vote in favor of Nikol Pashinyan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan