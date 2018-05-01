ARF lawmaker drops out from endorsing Pashinyan citing concerns

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Aghvan Vardanyan, Secretary of the ARF faction of the Armenian parliament, said during parliamentary hearings that he will not participate in the voting for the election of Prime Minister.

Vardanyan emphasized that he represents a party and a faction, which has a decision on voting in favor, therefore he is ready to resign if his party demands.

“I am also [a part] of the people, I am excited with this movement, with this generation of independence, I want this huge accumulated energy to serve for strengthening of statehood, that suddenly no door of frustration and losses open. I cannot assume personal responsibility and vote in favor of Mr. Pashinyan’s candidacy. Otherwise I will hypocritically violate my constitutional right of voting with conscience and conviction. Frankly speaking this isn’t an election, I am left with two options – vote either for Nikol or Pashinyan. I will not vote, but this is the other side of the issue. I am a Dashnak [ARF], I represent a party and a faction which has a decision on voting in favor. There is only one exit from this duality for me. If the party will demand, I am ready to resign,” Vardanyan said.

He added that he highly values Pashinyan’s selflessness and determination and believes in the honesty of his aspirations.

“But I have never been guided by persons, I haven’t accepted idols. I have a foreboding feeling. I can’t be sure in these conditions that this all isn’t the combination of difficult and multilayered scenarios of a greater game with with folds, interests and consequences yet unknown for me. Be sure that I never say anything without grounds. If these folds aren’t clear for me, I can’t rule out that they won’t have irreversible tragic consequences for my people, the wonderful youth [standing] in the square, for Artsakh, my statehood,” he said.

The ARF had earlier endorsed Pashinyan’s candidacy.

Pashinyan requires at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan