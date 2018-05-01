Highly anticipated HHK statement on vote decision expected shortly

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party (HHK) faction will express a united decision during the election of Prime Minister, HHK faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters.

“Our decision is united, which you will hear during the faction’s speech,” he said.

Asked if they will vote united, Baghdasaryan said: “Be a bit patient”.

Asked whether or not the ruling party has fears that if Pashinyan is not elected the tension will escalate, Baghdasaryan said: “I have great fears in both cases. It is unclear in what case tension will rise, the most important thing for me is the security of my country”.

Asked if in the event of a decision to collectively vote against there can be a possibility that certain lawmakers vote in favor, the HHK faction leader said : “I have told you several times, nothing can be ruled out in politics”.

The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister. 102 MPs are in attendance.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan