Rights of national minorities in Armenia not in poor condition – PM candidate Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, says the national minorities of Armenia are inseparable part of the country’s state identity, and their rights must be fully protected in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

During the debate of the election of the Prime Minister at the extraordinary sitting of the Parliament on May 1, in response to the question of RPA faction MP Rustam Makhmudyan whether there are shortcomings by the leadership over the rights of the national minorities and if yes, how they must be eliminated, Nikol Pashinyan said the rights of the national minorities in Armenia are not in poor condition, but in one field the opportunities for the representatives of minorities are significantly limited. “That is the opportunity to carry out an opposition political activity. I think this is one of the greatest shortcomings. I guarantee access to all rights for all citizens of Armenia and the representatives of national minorities, including the right to carry out an opposition political activity”, Pashinyan said.

In response Makhmudyan said during the 2007, 2012 parliamentary elections, representatives of different national minorities have been involved in the list of opposition parties.

The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (RPA) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan