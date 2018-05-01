PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan presents his vision on development of Armenian-Georgian relations

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, says the Armenian-Georgian relations should be based on the Armenian-Georgian platform, Armenpress reports.

During the debate of the election of the Prime Minister in the Parliament on May 1, RPA faction MP Shirak Torosyan asked what is Pashinyan’s vision on the development of the Armenian-Georgian relations.

Shirak Torosyan said the Armenian-Georgian relations were of more formal nature during Mikheil Saakashvili’s tenure since the latter gave a priority to the geopolitical orientation, put Georgia under the Turkish-Azerbaijani influence which further deepened Georgia’s not pro-Armenian stance.

“After Saakashvili the new leadership is trying to give more priority to the common interests of Armenia and Georgia in the region which opens a new opportunity for more impartial and productive dialogue. In this context I would you to present your vision on the Armenian-Georgian ties”, MP Torosyan asked.

In response Pashinyan said the Armenian-Georgian relations must maximally refrain from the geopolitical influence since in many cases a tension emerged in these relations.

“The Armenian-Georgian relations should be based on the Armenian-Georgia platform. Sometimes that attempts, mistakes have taken place. They have already created some risks”, Pashinyan said.

The PM candidate also stated that a new principle is needed for organizing the life of the Georgian-Armenian community.

“I think that the unique respect linked with mutual identity must become the cornerstone based on which the Armenian-Georgian relations will further strengthen”, Pashinyan said.

The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (RPA) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan