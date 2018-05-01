Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

Media reports claim ruling party lawmaker G. Avalyan has quit, Vice Speaker says “unaware”


YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said he is unaware of the resignation of HHK faction lawmaker Grigor Avalyan.

Certain media reports claimed that Republican Party (HHK) Member of Parliament Grigor Avalyan has quit.

Asked by reporters in the parliament if the information is true, Sharmazanov said: “I don’t have such information”.

Avalyan was elected to parliament from Tavush province.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




