Media reports claim ruling party lawmaker G. Avalyan has quit, Vice Speaker says “unaware”
YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said he is unaware of the resignation of HHK faction lawmaker Grigor Avalyan.
Certain media reports claimed that Republican Party (HHK) Member of Parliament Grigor Avalyan has quit.
Asked by reporters in the parliament if the information is true, Sharmazanov said: “I don’t have such information”.
Avalyan was elected to parliament from Tavush province.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
12:24, 05.01.2018
Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
11:24, 04.24.2018
Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:06 Speaker walks out as protest to Pashinyan’s statement relating to children’s rights
- 15:48 Rights of national minorities in Armenia not in poor condition – PM candidate Pashinyan
- 15:42 From military spending to Saakashvili’s return to Georgia – HHK lawmaker’s questions to Pashinyan
- 15:35 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan presents his vision on development of Armenian-Georgian relations
- 15:33 Media reports claim ruling party lawmaker G. Avalyan has quit, Vice Speaker says “unaware”
- 15:15 Poverty problem is surmountable, says Pashinyan
- 14:47 MP Achemyan says PM candidate Pashinyan gently supports leadership’s position on foreign policy
- 14:30 Opposition leader in favor for setting parliamentary supervision for security structures if elected PM
- 14:11 Nikol Pashinyan presents views on NK conflict settlement in parliament ahead of vote
- 14:07 Pashinyan says he has no plans to make changes in Electoral Code by his desired option and is ready for dialogue
- 14:03 ‘Why should we believe that your orientation towards Russia and EEU has changed?’ – ruling party MP to Pashinyan
- 13:38 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan outlines three steps for solving issues in healthcare field
- 13:29 Pashinyan presents vision for economic development in pre-vote hearing
- 13:19 Armenia’s national security agents apprehend Iranian drug smugglers upon rendezvous attempt with accomplice
- 13:04 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan introduces his approaches on Armenia’s foreign policy in Parliament
- 12:39 Yelk faction MP Mirzoyan introduces PM candidate Pashinyan’s priorities at Parliament’s extraordinary sitting
- 12:26 Speaker calls for restraint, politeness as Armenian parliament debates minority's candidate for PM
- 12:24 Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
- 12:21 Armenian president urges to remain in framework of Constitution and law in any action
- 12:10 Tsarukyan faction head comments on decision to support opposition leader Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM
- 12:00 LIVE: Lawmakers debate election of new PM
- 11:58 Artsakh once again detects Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment in line of contact
- 11:40 Skiers and climbers die in Swiss Alps due to bad weather
- 11:10 Pashinyan’s crowd gathers in Yerevan’s central square awaiting election results
- 11:09 Armenia to have Prime Minister within constitutional period of time, says ruling party faction
- 10:10 May 1 is International Workers’ Day: Exclusive photos from ARMENPRESS archive
- 09:27 European Stocks - 30-04-18
- 09:26 Armenian Genocide commemorated in Aleppo, Syria
- 09:25 US stocks down - 30-04-18
- 09:24 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-18
- 09:22 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-04-18
- 09:21 Oil Prices Up - 30-04-18
- 00:33 Ruling party awaits Pashinyan’s program to make vote decision
- 04.30-21:06 Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan trains operate normally, reports on cancellations are false
- 04.30-20:47 Pashinyan calls on supporters to halt demonstrations on Election Day
21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 15865 times Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
12:09, 04.26.2018
Viewed 2044 times Armenian parliament to elect new PM May 1
12:07, 04.26.2018
Viewed 1856 times Serzh Sargsyan opened gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment – President Armen Sarkissian's message
09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 1792 times Mkhitaryan suffers injury again
17:49, 04.25.2018
Viewed 1723 times Asian Stocks - 25-04-18