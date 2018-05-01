PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan outlines three steps for solving issues in healthcare field

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, considers ineffectiveness, corruption risks and limitation of financial resources as reasons for the existing issues in the healthcare field, reports Armenpress.

During the debate of the election of the Prime Minister in the Parliament on May 1, Prosperous Armenia faction MP Marina Margaryan asked a question to Pashinyan on his vision over solving the current issues in the healthcare field. In particular, she asked what will be Pashinyan’s approaches on the prescription types and drug release, introduction of insurance system, free medical care and etc.

In response Pashinyan said he repeatedly touched upon these issues in his different remarks and noted that it will be impossible to reach success if the issues of increasing the effectiveness, eliminating the corruption risks and limitation of financial resources are not completely resolved. “It is expected to increase the state budget revenues by 30% in the upcoming two years which means that the budget expenditure directions, including in the healthcare system can proportionately increase”, the PM candidate said.

As for the release of drugs with a prescription, the PM candidate said a professional control on consumption of drugs is necessary which will simplify the citizens’ life.

Commenting on the introduction of the insurance system, Nikol Pashinyan said each citizen of Armenia must receive a proper healthcare service, and the healthcare insurance can be one of the measures. “While introducing mechanisms it is necessary not to take quick actions, but to thoroughly plan and test the program”, he said.

The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (RPA) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan