Armenia’s national security agents apprehend Iranian drug smugglers upon rendezvous attempt with accomplice

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has uncovered a drug trafficking case involving foreign nationals.

The NSS investigation uncovered that an Iranian couple conspired with their accomplice currently residing in Armenia, again an Iranian national, on smuggling different types of narcotics from Iran to Armenia. The couple smuggled large amounts of opium, methamphetamine and heroin via a Tehran-Yerevan flight using body packing on April 29.

Shortly after arriving, the Iranian drug smugglers attempted to rendezvous with their accomplice after exiting Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport. National Security agents apprehended and detained the smugglers.

A criminal case has been launched on the case.

The perpetrators have been placed under arrest as the investigation continues.

