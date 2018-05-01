PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan introduces his approaches on Armenia’s foreign policy in Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia, assures that if elected as PM Armenia will remain in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), reports Armenpress.

During the debate of the election of the Prime Minister in the Parliament on May 1, Pashinyan in his remarks said this stance derives not from the taste of someone, from the change of position of someone, but from the “logic of the pan-national movement that brought victory to the Armenian people”.

“We have said that thanks to this movement the people came to power, and the people, by demanding a lot of changes in the field of organization of domestic life, justice, legality, protection of rights, social insurance, didn’t demand and do not demand any change in the foreign policy field. We have to take into account the people’s such message”, Pashinyan said.

He added that they have considered and consider Russia as a strategic ally, and the pan-national movement doesn’t create any threat for the Armenian-Russian relations. “We attach a specific importance to the Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Georgia relations. There is no doubt that this political process will give a new impetus and energy to our relations with our neighbors. We will deepen the relations with the European Union and its member states. We will do everything to eliminate EU visa requirement for the Armenian citizens. We expect to launch the talks over this topic in the nearest future”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He said the quick ratification and implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) derives from Armenia’s interests.

Pashinyan also touched upon the relations with the United States, stating that the friendly ties with this country need a new impetus. “We aim to take concrete and practical steps to boost the partnership with the US in different spheres. We will deepen the cooperation with China and consider this direction of the foreign policy very important. We attach a great importance to the upcoming Francophonie summit in Yerevan which, undoubtedly, will be held at a high level. Armenia fully is ready to assume the chairmanship of this leading international organization”, he said.

The PM candidate highlighted that they are committed to the process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, as they are convinced that it is possible to prevent the repetition of such crimes only through condemning them. “Armenia will continue playing a leading role in the prevention of crimes against humanity and genocides”, he said.

He said in the peaceful settlement process of the Karabakh conflict, the international recognition of the Artsakh people’s indivisible right to independently determine their fate and exercise that right is vital. “In terms of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, we are committed exclusively to the peaceful settlement which must be based on the principle of the equal rights and self-determination of peoples. It’s necessary to give new impetus to the process of international recognition of Artsakh which must become one of the key functions of the Diaspora ministry”, the PM candidate stated.

The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (RPA) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan