Yelk faction MP Mirzoyan introduces PM candidate Pashinyan’s priorities at Parliament’s extraordinary sitting  

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Ararat Mirzoyan, MP of the Yelk faction of the Armenian Parliament, introduced the priorities of Yelk faction head, PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan, as well as his biography during the debate of the election of the Prime Minister in the Parliament on May 1, reports Armenpress.

Ararat Mirzoyan said the political pan-national solidarity will be one of the priorities of the transitional government. He said raising the mistakes of the past must not hinder that solidarity, but quite the contrary, must become a lesson, an experience and open the right path to development.

“The second one is that this government must ensure the country’s normal activity starting from the defense of borders, stability of the financial system up to operative solutions of ongoing issues. This government must also put the social-economic base, address the socio-economic messages which should outline the further development policy”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan added that the electoral system as well must be improved: “First of all the talk is about the electoral code and the amendment of laws related to the electoral system”.

“And eventually, the fourth priority is the organization of snap parliamentary elections. Elections that will be really free, democratic, fair the results of which will not be questioned by anyone”, the MP said.

The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (RPA) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan