Speaker calls for restraint, politeness as Armenian parliament debates minority's candidate for PM

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. “Regardless of what opinion and stance each of us will have, as MP and as a faction, the main goal of all of us is the country’s stability, security and the people’s welfare” – Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan said at the beginning of the ongoing extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament, where MPs are debating the election of Prime Minister.

“Today’s sitting, the agenda of which includes the election of Prime Minister, is taking place in a unique environment. The parliamentary majority hasn’t nominated a candidate, we are debating the candidacy nominated by the minority. This is an unprecedented occurrence in our reality,” Babloyan said.

Babloyan urged to display restraint and tolerance, the kind of restraint and tolerance which were displayed even at the most tense moments of the recent days.

According to the Speaker, this has surprised the entire world.

“I am calling on everyone to be restrained and polite to each other during today’s debates also, to hold the debates in an atmosphere of tolerance, which is traditionally accepted in our National Assembly,” he said.

102 MPs are registered – ensuring a quorum.

The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan