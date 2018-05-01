Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil

On Monday 9th April 2018, former and first Armenian Ambassador to the Court of St James`s (United Kingdom) , former Prime Minister of Armenia and astrophysicist, Dr Armen Sarkissian placed his right hand on the Holy Book and took his Oath of Allegiance to the Armenian Flag, the Armenian Constitution and the Armenian Nation and was declared “ Fourth President of the Republic of Armenia”

Supporting him were his First Lady Nouneh Sarkissian, his two sons Vartan - with his young family - and Haig , his cardiologist sister Dr Karineh Sarkissian and her family, over a thousand personal guests who had flown in from many different countries and millions and millions of well-wishers.

A new era dawned on Armenia and Destiny began writing the pages in the History Book of the Armenian Nation.

Every single word pronounced by President Armen Sarkissian and every single promise made during that unique ceremony will remain in his heart, his soul and his mind to remind him constantly of his honourable duty towards the Armenian Nation and will influence the decisions he makes and will direct the actions he takes for the next ten years of his Presidential tenure, affecting and bettering the lives of the Armenian People in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

Just before leaving London to take Post in Yerevan, the then Ambassador Armen Sarkissian met with the representatives of the Armenian Community to explain the situation and say his farewells. Someone in the audience asked if as President he would prosecute the “corrupt element”? His Excellency replied: the crime of corruption is always committed by two parties: the corrupt and the corruptor who must share the blame equally; then he added: prosecution on its own is not the answer to corruption as it does not solve the problem. Only an intense and specified education of the people can eradicate the very culture and mentality of corruption. We must work towards that goal. … then he said Good Bye and left us.

We all realised with sadness that a golden era in the life of the Armenian Community in the UK had come to its end; but for two reasons , we had no cause to lament: firstly although our beloved Ambassador had been taken from us, but in exchange, we have been given an equally wonderful President to respect and cherish and secondly the Armenian Embassy in London has been left in the very safe and capable hands of our two senior diplomats Deputy Head of Mission Armen Liloyan and Attaché Consular Affairs Hayarpi Dermeyan. Both have high acumen, professional education, an amazing capacity to work very long hours and are gifted with a very diplomatic charm!

Knowing of the special and keen interest that both President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nouneh Sarkissian attach to education, the Arts and- particularly-the Youth, I am confident that equal opportunities will be created for every young person in Armenia – male or female, rich or poor – to access the highest level of education, secure a job and have and nurture a DREAM, no matter how big or small, no matter how wild or reasonable! to be given equal opportunity to work towards that dream and have equal opportunity to see it come true.

CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU YOUTH OF ARMENIA.

During the past twenty-five years, President Armen Sarkissian has created a formidable network of cordial contacts and friendly relations all over the world, generating great interest in Armenia. Now, influential individuals , universal institutions, international organisations and leaders of many countries, large and small, will embark on strategic projects of reciprocated visits, exchange of students , exchange of sensitive information, establishment of cultural, educational, financial , commercial and industrial joint ventures in Armenia; all for the good of Armenia and all because of the respect and esteem they hold for the person of our President.

By meeting frequently the Armenian parliament, where MPs lobby for the solution to the needs and difficulties of the Armenian People, President Armen Sarkissian will be able to help solve these problems and address the needs and difficulties of the Armenian people.

Where there will be despair President Armen Sarkissian will bring hope, where there will be discord he will bring mutual understanding and unity, where there will be chaos and war he will bring safety, security and peace and where there will be idleness he will bring employment, prosperity and financial security.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF US!

Odette Bazil

In Photo: Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia