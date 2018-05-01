Armenian president urges to remain in framework of Constitution and law in any action

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian released a statement regarding the latest domestic developments, urging to display high civic responsibility and reasonableness, President Sarkissian’s office said.

“Dear countrymen,

Today, the attention of Armenians of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, as well as the entire world is drawn on Yerevan. At this decisive moment, I call oneveryone – Members of Parliament, political forces, the entire state system, different layers of our society, the youth – to display high civic responsibility and reasonableness, to remain within the framework of law and constitution while making any step or any action, for the benefit of our state and people,” the president said in a statement.

The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan