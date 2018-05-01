Artsakh once again detects Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment in line of contact

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Artsakh has released a statement saying that once again Azerbaijani mobilization and movement of manpower and military equipment is seen in the line of contact.

The defense ministry said the mobilization and movement has been detected since April 30 and continue till now.

“The Defense Army are alertly monitoring the developments in the frontline and are in full control of the situation”, the statement said.

The footage shows the situation in the line of contact in the recent days.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan