Artsakh once again detects Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment in line of contact
11:58, 1 May, 2018
YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Artsakh has released a statement saying that once again Azerbaijani mobilization and movement of manpower and military equipment is seen in the line of contact.
The defense ministry said the mobilization and movement has been detected since April 30 and continue till now.
“The Defense Army are alertly monitoring the developments in the frontline and are in full control of the situation”, the statement said.
The footage shows the situation in the line of contact in the recent days.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- Armenia’s domestic instability paves way for Azerbaijani side to launch actions, says defense
minister
- Azerbaijani leadership with morbid obsession ignores or distorts everything – Deputy FM
- Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line quiet – MoD press
secretary
- Belarus can supply Polonez systems to Azerbaijan – Armenian MFA responds to KOMMERSANT
reports
- Weapons are smuggled through Slovakia to Azerbaijan, Czech reporters reveal