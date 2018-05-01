Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

Artsakh once again detects Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment in line of contact


YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Artsakh has released a statement saying that once again Azerbaijani mobilization and movement of manpower and military equipment is seen in the line of contact.

The defense ministry said the mobilization and movement has been detected since April 30 and continue till now.

“The Defense Army are alertly monitoring the developments in the frontline and are in full control of the situation”, the statement said.

The footage shows the situation in the line of contact in the recent days.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 15841 times
Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg

12:09, 04.26.2018
Viewed 2018 times
Armenian parliament to elect new PM May 1

12:07, 04.26.2018
Viewed 1835 times
Serzh Sargsyan opened gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment – President Armen Sarkissian's message

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 1769 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:49, 04.25.2018
Viewed 1695 times
Asian Stocks - 25-04-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration