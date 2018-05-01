Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

LIVE: Lawmakers debate election of new PM


YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary sitting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament where lawmakers are debating the election of a new Prime Minister.

The only nominated candidate for Prime Minister is opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MPs candidacy.

Pashinyan will need at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister, which means he will require at least 6 votes from the ruling party.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly.  The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats. 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 15841 times
Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg

12:09, 04.26.2018
Viewed 2018 times
Armenian parliament to elect new PM May 1

12:07, 04.26.2018
Viewed 1835 times
Serzh Sargsyan opened gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment – President Armen Sarkissian's message

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 1769 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:49, 04.25.2018
Viewed 1695 times
Asian Stocks - 25-04-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration