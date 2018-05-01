Armenia to have Prime Minister within constitutional period of time, says ruling party faction

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The HHK(ruling party) faction will not obstruct the PM election sitting of the parliament, and quorum will be ensured, HHK faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters.

“The sitting will not be failed. The Republic of Armenia will have a Prime Minister, we will not obstruct the sitting from taking place, quorum will be ensured. Armenia will have a Prime Minister in a constitutional period of time, because the country cannot be kept paralyzed,” he said.

The HHK faction isn’t yet specifying how its lawmakers will vote, however Baghdasaryan noted that it isn’t correct to leave it to free voting, because in that case, according to him “the party can lose its face”.

“If today it doesn’t happen, we must have new elections of Prime Minister within seven days, otherwise the Constitution requires the dissolution of the parliament, which will be a significant setback for our country”, he said.

According to him, snap elections can’t have a positive impact on the development of the country.

“If snap elections were a necessity, there would be complaints in 2017, when the parliament was formed, however everyone was happy after those elections,” he said.

Asked if the HHK will have a candidate if in fact another election was to be held 7 days later, the HHK faction leader said: “We have said that we won’t nominate our own candidate, we didn’t nominate, but we haven’t discussed this issue for the future, we don’t have any such intention or decision, but everything depends on political developments”.

Asked if third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the president of the HHK party, participated in the April 30 sitting of the ruling party’s executive body, Baghdasaryan said he chaired the sitting as the head of the party, but didn’t interfere in political processes.

Baghdasaryan ruled out that he can do any action under pressure. “Our generation is growing up in this country, we must think about the future, what progress will our country, our statehood have six months later, 1 year later, or will it have [progress] at all”, he said.

The HHK faction leader said Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation was a result of wisdom and prudence. “When a part of the people are carrying out demonstrations ahead of April 24 and there are two options – either go for clashes, or you must take some step. The person himself refused. But one can’t tie the country’s future with demonstrations, assemblies and pressure. When you are speaking about the fate of the country you must already think ideological”.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day.

On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

The Speaker of Parliament announced that elections of a new Prime Minister will be held May 1.

On April 28, HHK, the ruling party, said it will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister in the upcoming election.

The Tsarukyan faction also said it will not nominate a candidate and endorsed “the people’s candidate”.

On April 29, the ARF said they endorse the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for the upcoming election on May 1.

On April 30 the opposition Yelk faction officially nominated Pashinyan for the upcoming PM election. The three other factions – the HHK, Tsarukyan, and ARF, announced they will not nominate a candidate.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

