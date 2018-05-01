May 1 is International Workers’ Day: Exclusive photos from ARMENPRESS archive

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. May 1 is celebrated across the world as the International Workers’ Day.

May 1 entered into history in 1884 when protests were held in the US and Canada in support of setting 8-hour working day. Clashes occurred with the police, many of the protesters were arrested and the organizers were sentenced to death. The rallies received a new impetus in 1889 when the Second International Paris Congress made a decision to hold rallies and marches on every May 1. By the Congress decision, a single day was set which would enable the working class in all countries of the world to present their demands to their leadership, fight for their rights, especially for setting 8-hour working day.

In 1890 the workers of Austria-Hungary, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Spain and other European countries organized for the first time May 1 celebrations. In early 20th century the revolutionary movement moved to Russia. The first May 1 protest was held in St. Petersburg in 1891.

Later, when the Soviet Union was created, May 1 was celebrated as a great holiday accompanied by a great parade which was attended by almost everyone. Soviet Armenia started to celebrate this holiday in 1919 after which every year the scientists, students, athletes and gymnasts, youth were marching through the streets by once again glorifying and praising the creation and work.

Today the International Workers’ Day is celebrated in more than 100 countries of the world. During the May 1 celebrations the labor veterans, the representatives of working class are being praised and appreciated.

ARMENPRESS presents exclusive photos from its archive.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan