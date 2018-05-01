Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

US stocks down - 30-04-18


NEW YORK, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 30 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones down by 0.61% to 24163.15 points, S&P 500 down by 0.82% to 2648.05 points, Nasdaq down by 0.75% to 7066.27 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.




