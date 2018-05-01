Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-18


LONDON, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2248.00, copper price stood at $6840.00, lead price stood at $2335.00, nickel price stood at $14000.00, tin price stood at $21180.00, zinc price stood at $3122.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




