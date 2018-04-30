Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan trains operate normally, reports on cancellations are false

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Certain media reports stating that the Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan train did not operate April 25 – April 27 are false, South Caucasian Railways CJSC told ARMENPRESS.

The company said that not a single cancellation or delay took place from April 25 through April 30. All trains operate in accordance to the timetable.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan