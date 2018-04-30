Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan trains operate normally, reports on cancellations are false
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Certain media reports stating that the Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan train did not operate April 25 – April 27 are false, South Caucasian Railways CJSC told ARMENPRESS.
The company said that not a single cancellation or delay took place from April 25 through April 30. All trains operate in accordance to the timetable.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 21:06 Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan trains operate normally, reports on cancellations are false
- 20:47 Pashinyan calls on supporters to halt demonstrations on Election Day
- 20:14 Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan rocks Eurovision stage in 1st rehearsal
- 20:12 Catholicos Aram I welcomes efforts for solving Armenian political crisis constitutionally
- 20:00 BBC reporter killed in Afghanistan
- 19:06 Armenian citizens injured in Russia car crash
- 18:49 100 foreign reporters accredited to cover Armenia PM election
- 18:40 Time’s up: Pashinyan remains sole candidate for PM election as nomination deadline ends
- 18:06 ‘Don’t make criminally liable steps!’ – HHK faction leader to Pashinyan
- 17:55 Pashinyan assures if elected as PM nothing will threaten personnel stability of Armed Forces
- 17:50 Ruling party MP asks Pashinyan whether he has program on lifting Armenia's blockade by Turkey and Azerbaijan
- 17:25 Ruling party to announce stance on Pashinyan’s candidacy before May 1 vote
- 17:20 Ruling party grills Pashinyan with massive overload of questions, HHK lawmaker argues uncertainty over opposition leader’s vision for future Cabinet
- 17:18 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan says there have been people in leadership who behaved themselves like state figures
- 16:58 Reporter claims to have been attacked, Yerevan law enforcement agencies launch probe
- 16:37 MP Ashotyan asks PM candidate Pashinyan on fate of previous statement to nullify agreement with EU
- 16:36 Armenian president holds meeting with UN Resident Coordinator
- 16:12 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov says PM candidate Pashinyan’s observations on EAEU and Armenia’s foreign policy are not convincing
- 16:08 Ruling party inquires on NK issue plans from PM candidate, Pashinyan vows to get hold of negotiations process ASAP if elected
- 15:47 ARF highlights need for reasonable timing of snap elections
- 15:36 PM candidate Pashinyan sees opportunity to solve domestic political crisis through discussions
- 15:30 ARF faction leader opens up about reasons behind withdrawing from ruling coalition
- 15:28 Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korea’s President
- 15:17 Armenia’s acting FM holds phone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State
- 15:02 BREAKING: Nikol Pashinyan – ruling party faction meeting kicks off
- 14:40 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan releases details from discussions with ARF faction MPs
- 14:32 Armenian church vandalized in Istanbul
- 14:25 Armenian Armed Forces hold LFX involving heavy multiple rocket launchers
- 14:00 Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell supports Georgia’s integration to NATO
- 13:50 Azerbaijan must end its aggressive rhetoric and return to constructive conversation field – PM candidate Pashinyan
- 13:16 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan holds meeting with ARF faction MPs in Parliament
- 13:07 Discussions will be held on dates of holding snap parliamentary elections – Nikol Pashinyan
- 12:53 Whole state structure should work coordinated, says Armenia’s President
- 12:50 IS claims responsibility for Kabul blasts
- 12:23 Tsarukyan faction endorses Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM election
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 36039 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 15731 times Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
17:48, 04.23.2018
Viewed 1985 times 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with President of Artsakh in Yerevan
12:09, 04.26.2018
Viewed 1929 times Armenian parliament to elect new PM May 1
11:40, 04.23.2018
Viewed 1836 times Armenia’s domestic instability paves way for Azerbaijani side to launch actions, says defense minister