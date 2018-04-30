BBC reporter killed in Afghanistan

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A BBC reporter has been killed in an attack in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on Monday.

29-year-old Ahmad Shah had been working for the BBC Afghan service for more than a year, BBC reported.

Local police said the reporter was shot while riding a bicycle.

BBC World Service Director Jamie Angus said Shah was a "respected and popular" journalist.

"This is a devastating loss and I send my sincere condolences to Ahmad Shah's friends and family and the whole BBC News Afghan team.

We are doing all we can to support his family at this very difficult time,” Angus said in a statement.

Two other attacks took place on the same day in the country, one claiming at least 25 lives in Kabul, and 11 schoolchildren were killed when a bomb went off in Kandahar.

