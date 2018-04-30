Armenian citizens injured in Russia car crash
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The national center of crisis management of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations was alerted Monday afternoon that Armenian citizens have been injured in a traffic collision on April 29 in Makhachkala, the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia.
Armenian authorities immediately contacted the crisis management center of Dagestan, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.
Two cargo trucks collided outside the Russian city at 14:30, April 29.
One of the drivers was hospitalized with average severity injuries.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
