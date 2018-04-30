‘Don’t make criminally liable steps!’ – HHK faction leader to Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling party’s faction of the Armenian parliament, has advised opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan not to make criminally liable steps. Baghdasaryan made the remark at the end of today’s meeting between the Republican Party faction and Nikol Pashinyan, who seeks to become Prime Minister in the May 1 voting.

Commenting on Nikol Pashinyan’s statement during a Q&A exchange with HHK lawmaker Margarit Yesayan when the opposition leader said he is ready for any action, right up to criminal liability for finishing the revolution, Baghdasaryan said: “You said you are ready even for criminal accountability. Don’t make steps which will be criminally liable!”

In response, Pashinyan clarified his statement: “Unfortunately, political activities often lead to criminal prosecution in Armenia”.

Not all ruling party MPs managed to address their questions to Pashinyan, and Baghdasaryan said they will have the chance tomorrow.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day.

On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

The Speaker of Parliament announced that elections of a new Prime Minister will be held May 1.

On April 28, HHK, the ruling party, said it will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister in the upcoming election.

The Tsarukyan faction also said it will not nominate a candidate and endorsed “the people’s candidate”.

On April 29, the ARF said they endorse the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for the upcoming election on May 1.

On April 30 the opposition Yelk faction officially nominated Pashinyan for the upcoming PM election. The three other factions – the HHK, Tsarukyan, and ARF, announced they will not nominate a candidate.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan