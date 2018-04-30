Pashinyan assures if elected as PM nothing will threaten personnel stability of Armed Forces

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Ruling Republican Party’s MP Hermine Naghdalyan says they are familiar with the views of PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan as an opposition figure, but now the situation is different, reports Armenpress.

“By this new status your views showed that there are no major, global differences with the policy run by our leadership in the foreign policy matters, settlement of the Artsakh conflict, the EAEU, and even in the personnel policy issues. This is my observation. In my opinion, the major difference is in terms of patience, but we as well worked patiently, Mr. Pashinyan, we have not been impatient”, Naghdalyan said, adding that the Azerbaijani media recently praised the events taking place in Armenia and specifically stated that the military-political elite is leaving, and instead an elite with democratic views is coming with whom Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate on the NK issue.

“Do you feel any danger by Azerbaijan in terms of military and other developments?”, Naghdalyan asked during the meeting of Pashinyan and the RPA in the Parliament on April 30.

In response Nikol Pashinyan said as they are talking about the continuation of some processes, the continuation in this case doesn’t mean similarity. “As you know the devil is in details. As for the Azerbaijani statements on the political elite, I think nothing threatens the stability of our Armed Forces, including the personnel stability. We are not inclined to make a personnel “massacre”. I think Azerbaijan is more worried, than happy over these events. Even if they are happy, they as well assess the situation incorrectly”.

Commenting on this, Hermine Naghdalyan said in fact, as it can be supposed, Pashinyan will be continuous on cadre matters linked with the Armed Forces which is welcoming.

Pashinyan said he says something different, their task is to establish an atmosphere of solidarity since the effective discussion of issues and finding solutions are possible in the atmosphere of solidarity.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



