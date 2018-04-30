Reporter claims to have been attacked, Yerevan law enforcement agencies launch probe

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee has launched proceedings over the criminal case involving the obstruction of a reporter and intentional destruction of private property.

The investigative committee told ARMENPRESS that a reporter of Public Radio, identified as V. Tadevosyan, filed a report to police on April 22 claiming that he had been attacked on the same day around 18:30 in Yerevan.

The reporter said that he was on duty on Ajaryan Street when unknown masked assailants attacked him and stole his tablet and mobile phone. The assailants also damaged his vehicle.

Police launched a criminal case into the incident.

The reporter was questioned and an investigation was launched.

