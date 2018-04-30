Vice Speaker Sharmazanov says PM candidate Pashinyan’s observations on EAEU and Armenia’s foreign policy are not convincing

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, MP of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov considered unconvincing the remarks of PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan on the vision of Armenia’s foreign policy, stating that his statements as candidate for PM drastically differ from his political statements as head of the Yelk faction, Armenpress reports.

During the meeting of the RPA faction and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan in the Parliament on April 30, Sharmazanov addressed question to Pashinyan recalling that the Yelk faction for years has criticized the foreign policy of the Armenian leadership, sometimes very strictly. “You and your faction have criticized us for joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Moreover, you not only criticized, but also initiated a legislative process over Armenia’s withdrawal from the EAEU and you believed that it is one of the major mistakes of Armenia’s foreign policy. During the recent days you told both the Russian media outlets and today in the Parliament that in case of being elected Prime Minister Armenia will not withdraw from the EUAE. I, both as an MP, Vice Speaker of the Parliament and an ordinary citizen, want to sincerely ask you a question: which of your remarks we must accept as a base? The remarks of opposition figure Nikol Pashinyan who says it’s necessary to withdraw from the EAEU, or that of already PM candidate Pashinyan who says Armenia should not withdraw from the EAEU?”, Sharmazanov asked.

In response to Sharmazanov’s question, Pashinyan didn’t deny that he voted against Armenia’s membership to the EAEU which means that he was against Armenia’s membership to that structure. “Nevertheless, Armenia is an EAEU member, and we, as political and state figures, must take into consideration the realities and facts. I think any political and state figure, who derives from Armenia’s interests, must act in this way”, Pashinyan said.

He reminded that during the debate of Armenia’s withdrawal from the EAEU in the Parliament, he voted against that draft and the reason was the following: the drastic turns especially in the foreign policy can be very dangerous for the country. “I think the state figures and the leadership in general must be guided not by their caprices, but must take actions which derive from the national interests. As for the statement on withdrawing from the EAEU, when you are a representative of an opposition, you have no chance to directly discuss the issues linked with the EAEU with partners, and in this case a set of tools are being searched to voice these issues. But when you are a representative of the leadership, there is a chance to document all these issues according to priorities and discuss them with partners in an atmosphere of relatively mutual respect. We will act in this way if the events move on the scenario that we must deal with it”, the PM candidate noted.

He once again emphasized that no issue on suspending membership to the EAEU will be raised if he is elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

“This doesn’t mean that I say everything is perfect in the EAEU. No, there are issues, like in any organization. We will try to discuss all these issues within a partnership atmosphere and reach solutions. I am convinced that this will be so”, he said.

However, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov said Pashinyan’s views are not convincing for him. “I don’t think that the word of an opposition representative must be less responsible than that of the leadership figure. If you are an opposition, come to power, it doesn’t mean that only the leadership must be guided by state interests. In my opinion, the foreign and domestic political platform of a figure, a political party should be clear. Today you proved very well that the foreign policy of the Armenian leadership derives from Armenia’s state interests, and our entry to the EAEU has served the state interest for which I want to thank you very much”, Sharmazanov said.

Pashinyan refused to enter into a debate with Sharmazanov, stating that he has noted that state and political figures must take into account the realities. “I think during the history of our country we faced many situations when state and political figures didn’t take into account the obvious realities, and this resulted in some shocks and problems. In fact, I don’t say that the word of opposition or leadership must be more or less responsible. I say that being a leadership or an opposition is a function, has a certain circle of actions and freedoms, set of tools, and it’s not always the same, at least by 100%”, Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Parliament will elect a Prime Minister on May 1.

On April 30 the Parliament’s Yelk faction unanimously nominated Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the Prime Minister.

The three other factions – the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Tsarukyan and ARF, announced they will not nominate a candidate.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan