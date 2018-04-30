PM candidate Pashinyan sees opportunity to solve domestic political crisis through discussions

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. MP Nikol Pashinyan, who was officially nominated by the Parliament’s Yelk faction as candidate for the Prime Minister, is convinced that there is an opportunity to overcome the current domestic political situation in Armenia through discussions, Armenpress reports, he said during the meeting with the Republican Party of Armenia faction in the Parliament, stating that they are inclined to completely use that opportunity.

“I think the recent events have accumulated a great positive energy. In general, the task of all political forces is to serve that energy for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia, its people and future. Of course, it is understandable that quite a heated process launched during this period, we have been one of its sides, and the next side was the RPA. It is understandable that during this period some tensions emerged. But it’s welcoming that this doesn’t hinder us to hold such working meetings, to be more mutually understandable and present views and ways to overcome the current situation”, Pashinyan said.

He highlighted that their task is to totally close the page of domestic political hostility in Armenia, establish an atmosphere of solidarity based on law and right. “Today the Republican Party, regardless of its stance on the recent events, has an opportunity to contribute to the establishment of atmosphere of that solidarity. As I said, such development will allow us not to have winners and losers as a result of this political process, but a real pan-national platform, since I think it’s obvious that this political process involved not only Armenians, but also majority of our compatriots of Diaspora. Eventually, the most important victory that should take place as a result of this process, is the victory of trust towards optimism and future”, the PM candidate said.

He said there is a unique and good opportunity to solve the inner-political crisis positively, with a positive result, to record the people’s victory which cannot and must not mean someone’s defeat.

The Armenian Parliament will elect a Prime Minister on May 1.

On April 30 the Parliament’s Yelk faction unanimously nominated Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the Prime Minister.

The three other factions – the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Tsarukyan and ARF, announced they will not nominate a candidate.

