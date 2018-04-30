Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korea’s President

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of South Korea Moon Jae-in says US President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, presidential Blue House official said, Reuters reports.

“President Trump should win a Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace”, the South Korean President said during the meeting of senior secretaries.

Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 27 pledged to end hostilities between the two countries and work towards the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula in the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.

Trump called this a historic meeting. “After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!

KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!” Trump tweeted.

