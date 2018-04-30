Armenia’s acting FM holds phone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. On April 30, at the initiative of the American side, a phone conversation between Edward Nalbandian, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Wess Mitchell, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, was held.

The two touched upon the ongoing internal political developments in Armenia. The acting Foreign Minister and the Assistant Secretary shared the view that the resolution of the current situation should be undertaken within the framework of the Constitution of Armenia, the foreign ministry said.

Edward Nalbandian and Wess Mitchell exchanged views on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The sides reaffirmed the necessity to exclude the escalation of situation. In this regard they highlighted the importance of the recent statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Joint efforts on the further deepening of friendly partnership between Armenia and the United States were touched upon during the phone conversation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan