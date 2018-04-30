PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan releases details from discussions with ARF faction MPs

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk faction of the Armenian Parliament, officially nominated as candidate for the Prime Minister by his faction, released details from the discussions held with the ARF faction MPs on April 30, Armenpress reports.

After the meeting Pashinyan told reporters that they have discussed the current political situation in Armenia and stated that there is a mutual perception on getting out of this situation.

“You know that the ARF has already announced endorsing my candidacy, and we have discussed the existing situation in the country and its solution ways. We have recorded that there is a political crisis which should be overcome”, Pashinyan said.

Asked whether the ARF stance on dates of holding snap parliamentary elections coincides with their stance, Nikol Pashinyan said the stances of all political forces on the dates of holding snap elections cannot be the same. He also added that the approaches of one political force on this issue cannot be forced to the remaining forces.

Pashinyan also informed that an issue of forming a coalition government with the ARF if elected has not been discussed during the meeting.

Earlier today Pashinyan also had a meeting with the Tsarukyan faction representatives. He is also scheduled to meet with the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction on April 30.

The Armenian Parliament will elect a Prime Minister on May 1.

On April 30 the Parliament’s Yelk faction unanimously nominated Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the Prime Minister.

The three other factions – the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Tsarukyan and ARF, announced they will not nominate a candidate.

