Armenian Armed Forces hold LFX involving heavy multiple rocket launchers
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces have carried out live fire (LFX) military exercises involving Smerch multiple rocket launchers, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesperson for the Armenian defense minister said on Facebook.
A special coverage on the exercises will air May 5 on the Military program on Public TV.
Smerch is a heavy multiple rocket launcher intended to defeat personnel, armored, and soft targets in concentration areas, artillery batteries, command posts and ammunition depots.
The system uses various rocket projectiles - Cluster munitions, anti-personnel /Cluster munitions, self-guided anti-tank/ Cluster munitions, AT minelets/, HEAT/HE-Fragmentation/ separable HE-Fragmentation/ Thermobaric/ HE-Fragmentation.
Armenia acquired the systems from Russia.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan