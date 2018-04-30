Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell supports Georgia’s integration to NATO

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Wess Mitchell, Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, said Washington supports Georgia’s territorial integrity and integration to the NATO and the European Union, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said, summing up the meeting results with the US official in Tbilisi on April 30, TASS reports.

Wess Mitchell and Giorgi Kvirikashvili meet in Tbilisi before the opening of the NATO-Georgia Public Diplomacy Forum.

The Georgian PM said Wess Mitchell stated that the US firmly supports Georgia’s territorial integrity within the frames of the country’s internationally recognized borders and its integration process to the NATO and the EU.

Wess Mitchell arrived in Tbilisi on April 29. He will have meetings with the Georgian Cabinet members and will participate in the NATO-Georgia Public Diplomacy two-day Forum.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan