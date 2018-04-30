Azerbaijan must end its aggressive rhetoric and return to constructive conversation field – PM candidate Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. MP Nikol Pashinyan, who was officially nominated by the Yelk faction as candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, fully supports the leadership of the Republic of Artsakh, Armenpress reports.

“Security is a priority for us. If elected as Prime Minister one of the first steps will be to get acquainted with the operative situation in connection with the security and take necessary measures”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He called Azerbaijan’s position as unconstructive and aggressive. “In the conditions when Azerbaijan makes statements on capturing Yerevan, our major task is to consistently strengthen the army’s combat readiness, combat spirit, increase the country’s defense, this is the way to bring Azerbaijan to constructive field. In the conditions when Azerbaijan makes such unconstructive statements, in order to continue the negotiations the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries should contribute that Azerbaijan ends its aggressive rhetoric and returns to constructive conversation field”, Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Parliament will elect a Prime Minister on May 1.

On April 30 the Parliament’s Yelk faction unanimously nominated Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the Prime Minister.

The three other factions – the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Tsarukyan and ARF, announced they will not nominate a candidate.

Pashinyan already had meetings with Tsarukyan and ARF factions. He is also scheduled to meet with the RPA faction representatives.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan