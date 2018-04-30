Whole state structure should work coordinated, says Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The state mechanism should not be demolished during the ongoing dialogue aimed at solving the current situation in Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview to ONT – All-National Television of Belarus, Armenpress reports.

“Doctor must treat, regardless of whether he is satisfied or not, soldier must serve, police officer should follow the laws, judge must be in his positions, scientist must be engaged in science and businessmen must do their business. Each citizen has a right to express his/her own opinion. But the whole structure of statehood, the whole mechanism should work coordinated. And here the President’s speech is clear”, the Armenian President said.

Armen Sarkissian said the Armenian Diaspora is a living organism and can express its opinion over the ongoing developments in the country, but these issues are inside the country and must be settled here.

Asked whether Armenia has a future with MP Nikol Pashinyan, the President stated: “I don’t want to give assessments as the President’s task is not to give assessments to individuals. My function is to bring everything to consensus. We have quite a broad spectrum, I am holding meetings with the extreme lefts and extreme rights. My function is to try to lead this spectrum to mutual perception, dialogue, peaceful solution of all possible issues and conflicts by talking, discussing and holding dialogue with different political, public structures, individuals”.

The President reminded that he met with MP Pashinyan during which they had a constructive dialogue. Armen Sarkissian expressed hope that it will be possible to somehow achieve consensus.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day.

On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

On April 25, the President announced he is starting consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political parties.

Later in the day Serzh Sargsyan, President of the ruling party – the Republican Party of Armenia – RPA – said he has requested a meeting with members of the Republican faction of the parliament. At the meeting, Sargsyan presented the reasons of his recent resignation in detail and spoke about different formats of working in the parliament – urging to prioritize domestic stability and security of the country in everything, which in case of any decision can be implemented only through unity of Republicans.

An agreement was reached to announce that the Republican faction is ready to discuss any issue with all sides without preconditions. An agreement was also reached to start discussing in the RPA executive bodies the issue of changing the party’s president.

The Speaker of Parliament announced that elections of a new Prime Minister will be held May 1.

“In accordance to paragraph 3, article 140 of the constitutional law on the parliament’s rules of procedure, I announce that the issue of election of a Prime Minister will be debated on May 1 at 12:00, in an extraordinary session of parliament convened by virtue of law,” Speaker Ara Babloyan said.

According to the Constitution, parliamentary factions are entitled to nominate candidates for PM within 7 days after the resignation of the PM, after which the election is held through an open voting in the parliament.

The opposition Yelk faction announced that their candidate for PM is Nikol Pashinyan.

On April 28, RPA, the ruling party, said it will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister in the upcoming election.

The Tsarukyan faction also said it will not nominate a candidate and endorsed “the people’s candidate”.

On April 29, the ARF said they endorse the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for the upcoming election on May 1.

On April 30 the opposition Yelk faction officially nominated Pashinyan for the upcoming PM election. The three other factions – the RPA, Tsarukyan, and ARF, announced they will not nominate a candidate.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan